Rio Grande City downtown revitalization in the works

Rio Grande City's downtown square will soon get an upgrade.

Officials say the current design makes it hard to move around, especially for people with disabilities.

Rio Grande City Special Projects Director Elisa Beas said the narrow four blocks are considered a central gathering place in town.

Fairs, prayer services and political rallies are held in downtown, but parts of the area, like the streetlamps, need to be upgraded.

"And so when they try to connect something there, it can black out the whole block," Beas said.

The city announced it received a $500,000 grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to improve lighting, add new sidewalks for people with disabilities and a hydraulic lift at the kiosk, so people in wheelchairs can be on the grandstand.

The city also contributed $50,000 to the project.

With improved lighting, city officials believe this could bring people out to the square even at night.

Crews are expected to work on an environmental study starting in February 2025. Construction is expected to begin at the end of April and be completed in two years.