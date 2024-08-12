Rio Grande City Grulla ISD is working to provide food for students facing food insecurity

Nutrition is extremely important for students and staff at Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District.

According to FeedingAmerica.org, 31 percent of kids in Starr County face food insecurity.

That's why the district's Child Nutrition Program is making it their goal to provide not only healthy, but tasty meals for students.

RGCGISD Clinical Dietitian Patsy Ramirez says Starr County has a high population of kids who are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

"Hunger is very difficult to recognize in a child. That's why we provide access to these very critical programs, we provide school breakfast, we provide school lunch, and we also offer supper meals and that is available at all campuses every day of the week," Ramirez said.

The district's goal is to make sure that every student has a meal to eat throughout the school year.