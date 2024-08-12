Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials speak on importance of safety after weekend terroristic threat

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District is home to more than 9,000 students and at Rio Grande City High School, security is of the upmost importance.

Over the weekend, school officials and local law enforcement received information of a threat made to Veterans Middle School on Snapchat.

The threat was addressed by authorities and one suspect was detained. There is no threat at the moment and authorities are present at every campus.

Rio Grande City High School Principal Maribel Montermayor said students are dropped off at the cafeteria and have to go through metal detectors and school administration checks students backpacks.