Rio Grande City Grulla ISD school board name superintendent lone finalist

Guadalupe Garza is the lone finalist for the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District superintendent's job.

Garza has been with the district for 28 years. She's been the interim superintendent, which means she can perform job duties as soon as possible.

"The first thing I think that we have to focus on, number one, is our finances and then of course staff, our community and students. Our students have to be at the forefront," Garza said.

By law, Garza will have to wait 21 days before the job is officially hers.