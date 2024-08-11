Rio Grande City Grulla ISD student arrested following social media threat

A juvenile enrolled at the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School district was arrested in connection with a terroristic threat against a school that was made on Snapchat, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Channel 5 News they was notified of the threat on Saturday by the FBI.

Multiple agencies identified a juvenile enrolled at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD as the suspect, who was later arrested by the sheriff’s office on a charge of threat made against school safety.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, there is currently no credible active threats to the safety of our students and staff at RGCGISD,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “Our number one priority is keeping students safe in a community where they can learn and grow.”

The district’s new school year begins on Monday, Aug. 12.