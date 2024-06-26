Rio Grande City man sentenced to 40 years in grandfather’s stabbing death
A Rio Grande City man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his grandfather was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.
Andrew Seale Villalon pleaded guilty to a murder charge in May in connection with the death.
The sentencing was part of a plea deal.
Villalon was 29 years old when he was arrested in June 2022 after police said he stabbed his grandfather following an argument at a home on Kennedy Street.
PREVIOUS STORY: Rio Grande City man pleads guilty in grandfather’s stabbing death
Rio Grande City police officers who responded to the scene said they found 81-year-old Joseph Seale dead inside the residence. Villalon was found walking nearby and still had the knife on him when he was arrested, police said in a previous report
