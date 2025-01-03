Rio Grande City offering grants to help small businesses
Rio Grande City is working to help small businesses.
The Economic Development Corporation set aside $25,000 for a new program.
To apply, businesses need to make less than $100,000 a year; there are 10 grants available.
"A lot of these mom-and-pop shops, they're locally owned. So we get to help people that live here, build here, work here and that's really important," Rio Grande City EDC Interim Executive Director Sara Hernandez said.
Rio Grande City business owners interested in applying can call the EDC at 956-487-3476.
