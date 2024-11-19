Rio Grande City police chief suspended

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story quoted Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon saying Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo was suspended without pay. A review made by Channel 5 News on Monday, Nov 18 ,of Castillo's notice of suspension said he's suspended with pay.

Rio Grande City’s police chief was suspended Wednesday, city Mayor Gilberto Falcon confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo’s suspension is in effect as the city investigates reports of “negligent mismanagement” of the public utilities department while Castillo was serving as deputy city manager, Falcon said.

Assistant city police chief Jose Solis was appointed to serve as interim police chief.

Jay Peña, an attorney representing Castillo, reached out to Channel 5 News and said the suspension would be appealed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.