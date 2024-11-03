Rio Grande City, Starr County teaming up to keep cemeteries clean

To help with the work load, Rio Grande City and Starr County are partnering up to keep cemeteries clean.

There are three city-owned cemeteries inside the Rio Grande City limits.

"Well, you can easily spend a day with a crew of four or five employees using weed eaters to heavy machinery, it gets a little complex," Rio Grande City Manager Gilbert Milan said.

Milan said it takes a lot of manpower to keep them neat. The city will now split the work with employees from Starr County's Precinct 4 and Precinct 2 offices.

"We feel we have to provide the service, so families can enjoy, whether it belongs to the county or the city," Milan said.

The city manager says they'll visit the cemeteries on an as-needed basis. The partnership is not costing anything.