Rio Grande Valley leads Texas in COVID-19 vaccinations

The Rio Grande Valley is leading in the state in COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and teenagers, according to local health officials.

While 60% of people in the Valley are vaccinated against the coronavirus, Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the virus is not entirely gone; several new variants continue to emerge.

"We know right now that the variant, the Delta virus, which is originally from India— we know the virus that left Wu Han China, is not the virus that we're battling," Melendez said. "Now, it's a genetic transformation."

According to Melendez, 15% to 20% of Valley residents have not received the vaccine.

Melendez said it's important to remember that the virus will only continue to evolve, meaning treatment plans will also have to advance.