Rio Grande Valley Rabbi Reflects on Passover

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley Rabbi is looking to talk about peace during the week-long celebration of Passover.

Rabbi Asher Hecht said Passover will be a time to reflect and continue a conversation about opposing oppression.

The rabbi said he plans to challenge his congregation to think about freedom.

“Ultimately, we live in a world where we have the ability to be able to prevail over those things, and when good people celebrate freedom and the freedom of faith to be able to practice who they are and to celebrate the beauties, that is much greater than any hatred that exists and a little light vanishes a lot of darkness,” he said.

Hecht said conflict isn’t solely a regional problem but rather something that cripples people around the world.