Rio Grande Valley receives funding from the state for flood improvements

The Texas General Land Office is pumping more than $12 million in flood control and prevention efforts into the Rio Grande Valley.

Several cities in Cameron and Hidalgo counties received different amounts of the money. The cities were designated as disaster areas because of heavy flooding in 2018.

The city of Edinburg was among those cities. It received $1 million to upgrade pumps at the Chapin Pond — a retention area in northwest Edinburg.

“It's gonna have a big impact on our city because any kind of drainage improvements that are done in any part of the city just helps other parts,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said.

Garza said the city is working on getting engineers to design the plans to begin construction later this year.