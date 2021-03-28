Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines week of March 29, Texas DSHS says

Cameron County Health Department Staff prepare vaccines to be administered at the Los Fresnos Fire & EMS Department mass vaccination clinic. Photo credit: Rudy Mireles

The state of Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 29— with the Rio Grande Valley receiving more than 35,000 of those doses, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The doses will be shipped to 24 providers in Starr, Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

The state on Monday is set to begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone who wants one. Texas will become the most populous U.S. state to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. The state has nearly 30 million residents.

Below is a list of Valley providers that will receive a shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 29. The addresses listed below are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination is occurring.

Cameron County

Provider name Address City County Total Doses UT Health RGV Multispecialty 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd Harlingen Cameron 1,170 (Pfizer) CCDHHS San Benito Nursing Office 1390 W Expressway 83 San Benito Cameron 6,000 (Moderna) Brownsville Pharmacy 2, LLC 1365 E. Ruben Torres Blvd Brownsville Cameron 100 (Johnson & Johnson) DSHS Harlingen (RE) 601 W Sesame Dr Harlingen Cameron 1,000 (Moderna) Garcia's Pharmacy LLC 101 S. Stuart Place Road Harlingen Cameron 200 (Johnson & Johnson) Stephanie H. Garcia, M.D. 5505 S Expressway 77 Harlingen Cameron 100 (Moderna)

Hidalgo County

Provider name Address City County Total Doses DHR Health 5501 South McColl Road Edinburg Hidalgo 8,190 (Pfizer) LHD Hidalgo County Health Department 1304 S 25th Avenue Edinburg Hidalgo 6,000 (Moderna) UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg 1210 W Schunior St Edinburg Hidalgo 1,170 (Pfizer) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Donna 105 S 10th St. Donna Hidalgo 100 (Moderna) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Edcouch 1518 Santa Rosa Avenue Edcouch Hidalgo 200 (Moderna) Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center 1601 E. Sprague St. Edinburg Hidalgo 500 (Moderna) South Texas Health System McAllen 301 W. Expressway 83 McAllen Hidalgo 1,170 (Pfizer) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Mercedes 1500 W 1st St Mercedes Hidalgo 100 (Moderna) Mission Regional Medical Center 900 S Bryan Rd Mission Hidalgo 3,510 (Pfizer) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Mission 611 N Bryan Road Mission Hidalgo 100 (Moderna) PSJA ISD 601 E Kelly Ave Pharr Hidalgo 2,000 (Moderna)

Starr County

Provider name Address City County Total Doses Family Health Center LLP 2768 Pharmacy Road Rio Grande City Starr 1,000 (Moderna) HEB Pharmacy 013 4031 E US Highway 83 Rio Grande City Starr 300 (Johnson & Johnson) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Rio Grande 600 N Garza St Rio Grande City Starr 100 (Moderna) Starr County Memorial Hospital Rural Health 128 N FM 3167 Rio Grande City Starr 100 (Moderna) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Roma 2891 E. Grant St Roma Starr 100 (Johnson & Johnson)

Willacy County