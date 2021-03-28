Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines week of March 29, Texas DSHS says
The state of Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 29— with the Rio Grande Valley receiving more than 35,000 of those doses, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The doses will be shipped to 24 providers in Starr, Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.
The state on Monday is set to begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone who wants one. Texas will become the most populous U.S. state to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. The state has nearly 30 million residents.
Below is a list of Valley providers that will receive a shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 29. The addresses listed below are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination is occurring.
Cameron County
|Provider name
|Address
|City
|County
|Total Doses
|UT Health RGV Multispecialty
|2106 Treasure Hills Blvd
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|CCDHHS San Benito Nursing Office
|1390 W Expressway 83
|San Benito
|Cameron
|6,000 (Moderna)
|Brownsville Pharmacy 2, LLC
|1365 E. Ruben Torres Blvd
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|100 (Johnson & Johnson)
|DSHS Harlingen (RE)
|601 W Sesame Dr
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|1,000 (Moderna)
|Garcia's Pharmacy LLC
|101 S. Stuart Place Road
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|200 (Johnson & Johnson)
|Stephanie H. Garcia, M.D.
|5505 S Expressway 77
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|100 (Moderna)
Hidalgo County
|Provider name
|Address
|City
|County
|Total Doses
|DHR Health
|5501 South McColl Road
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|8,190 (Pfizer)
|LHD Hidalgo County Health Department
|1304 S 25th Avenue
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|6,000 (Moderna)
|UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg
|1210 W Schunior St
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Donna
|105 S 10th St.
|Donna
|Hidalgo
|100 (Moderna)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Edcouch
|1518 Santa Rosa Avenue
|Edcouch
|Hidalgo
|200 (Moderna)
|Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center
|1601 E. Sprague St.
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|500 (Moderna)
|South Texas Health System McAllen
|301 W. Expressway 83
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Mercedes
|1500 W 1st St
|Mercedes
|Hidalgo
|100 (Moderna)
|Mission Regional Medical Center
|900 S Bryan Rd
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|3,510 (Pfizer)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Mission
|611 N Bryan Road
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|100 (Moderna)
|PSJA ISD
|601 E Kelly Ave
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|2,000 (Moderna)
Starr County
|Provider name
|Address
|City
|County
|Total Doses
|Family Health Center LLP
|2768 Pharmacy Road
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|1,000 (Moderna)
|HEB Pharmacy 013
|4031 E US Highway 83
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|300 (Johnson & Johnson)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Rio Grande
|600 N Garza St
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|100 (Moderna)
|Starr County Memorial Hospital Rural Health
|128 N FM 3167
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|100 (Moderna)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle- Roma
|2891 E. Grant St
|Roma
|Starr
|100 (Johnson & Johnson)
Willacy County
|Provider name
|Address
|City
|County
|Total Doses
|America M. Baca PLLC
|336 S 8th St
|Raymondville
|Willacy
|300 (Johnson & Johnson)
|Raymondville ISD
|419 FM 3168
|Raymondville
|Willacy
|2,000 (Moderna)
