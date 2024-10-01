Rio Hondo city administrator keeping his job despite criminal charges

The Rio Hondo city council voted Monday to keep City Administrator Ben Medina on the payroll despite his recent arrest.

Rio Hondo Police Chief William Bilokury confirmed to Channel 5 News that Medina is facing charges of tampering with evidence and improper influence.

The charges allegedly revolve around an "illegally" recorded conversation.

Channel 5 News filed a public information request to get more details of Medina’s arrest.

“He wants to clear his name,” Medina’s attorney, Dan Sanchez, said. “He has done nothing wrong, he is innocent.”

During the meeting, Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo Olivares said the city just needs to get back to running smoothly.

“We have to get back to work,” Olivares said. “Rio Hondo has to get moving, we have to get our departments back and going."