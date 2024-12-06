Road closures in place ahead of McAllen Holiday Parade
Road closures for McAllen's Holiday Parade are underway.
The closures around Veterans Memorial Stadium are being done in phases. The second part of phase one is going on right now.
Bicentennial Boulevard between La Vista Street and Pecan Boulevard is being closed. Residents should expect more closures Saturday morning, and the city is offering free shuttle service for anyone who has to park far away.
"We want to make it very convenient for everyone attending the parade, so we have the Polar Express and this is a free park and ride shuttle, it starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday. People can park at South Texas College on Pecan Boulevard and our metro buses will take them continuously throughout the day starting at 12 p.m. to the nearest location, so they can get to the stadium," city of McAllen Office of Communications Director Xochitl Mora said.
More than 265,000 people are expected to attend the parade.
For a list of all road closures near the parade route, click here.
