Runoff Elections Set for La Joya, Edinburg

WESLACO – Voters in La Joya and Edinburg are heading back to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections.

Four races were left undecided from the November elections.

In La Joya, the mayor’s seat is still up for grabs, as well as two city commissioner seats. In Edinburg, one council member seat is still undecided.

If you're registered to vote in La Joya or Edinburg, you can vote at any of the three districtwide locations listed below.

They will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Elections Annex Building

317 N. Closner in Edinburg

317 N. Closner in Edinburg • University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

1201 W. University in Edinburg

1201 W. University in Edinburg • La Joya City Hall

701 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya

Watch the video for the full story.