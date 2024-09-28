x

Runoff Elections Set for La Joya, Edinburg

Runoff Elections Set for La Joya, Edinburg
4 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, December 09 2019 Dec 9, 2019 December 09, 2019 6:33 PM December 09, 2019 in News - Local

WESLACO – Voters in La Joya and Edinburg are heading back to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections.

Four races were left undecided from the November elections.

In La Joya, the mayor’s seat is still up for grabs, as well as two city commissioner seats. In Edinburg, one council member seat is still undecided.

If you're registered to vote in La Joya or Edinburg, you can vote at any of the three districtwide locations listed below.

They will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • • Elections Annex Building
     317 N. Closner in Edinburg
  • • University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
     1201 W. University in Edinburg
  • • La Joya City Hall
     701 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days