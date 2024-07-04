RV owners at Isla Blanca Park prepare ahead of potential hurricane impact

A voluntary evacuation is in place at several Cameron County parks ahead of Hurricane Beryl.

People with RV's can move them off the South Padre Island, but most people at Isla Blanca Park are staying put, at least for now.

They say they're going to wait it out until evacuation is necessary. Some people did decide to load up their trailers and head back home.

All along Isla Blanca Park, people have put straps on their RV's in preparation for any potential impact from Hurricane Beryl.

One family says they usually go all out with decorations for the Fourth of July, but this year they minimized the things they brought out just in case they have to evacuate.

"But if we're here and something happens, we usually have the restrooms because they are cement, and they are close by, and we'll use that as a safety shelter," Weslaco resident Lupe De Leon said.

RV's are at risk of toppling over if they aren't anchored in the ground. Some people say it isn't worth the risk, and they'll leave if it's necessary.