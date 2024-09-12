Samaritan’s Purse Helping Flood Victims Clean Out Homes

MERCEDES – An international Christian relief organization is helping local flood victims clean out their homes.

We spoke with a man who is receiving help from Samaritan’s Purse.

He says the drywall in his home is now infested with mold due to the high waters.

If you would like to contact the organization to volunteer or need assistance, call 956-900-1167. You can also dial 1-800-451-1954 to reach their hotline.

