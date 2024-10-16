x

San Antonio detective finishes 800-mile run in McAllen in honor of fallen police officers

3 hours 13 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 8:00 PM October 16, 2024 in News - Local

A San Antonio police detective finished his 800-mile run in McAllen on Wednesday.

San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Garcia embarked on the run on Sept. 26 at Amarillo. It ended at the police memorial outside the McAllen police station to support families of law enforcement officers who died while on duty.

“We shouldn't ever forget about the families, we shouldn't ever forget about the sacrifice both the families and the officer have done for their cities for the communities,” Garcia said.

Garcia has raised $8,000 for the organization Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. 

