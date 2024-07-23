San Benito CISD law enforcement to hold active threat exercise on Monday

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders will be having a training exercise on Monday in San Benito.

They will be going through an active threat simulation at Dr. Raul Garza Jr. Steam Academy on 8th Street.

Authorities are asking the community to not panic or call 911 if they hear activity, as it is just a training exercise.

For more information, contact the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Police Department.