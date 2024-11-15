San Benito CISD plans lawsuit over construction projects

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District wants to hire a new contractor for their fine arts center by next month, and they also plan to sue the old contractor over work on the natatorium.

Construction issues were first reported back in February.

RELATED STORY: San Benito CISD pauses work on $33.7 million in construction projects

The district was not happy with the work done by San Antonio-based Davila Construction and ordered them to stop work. That company was also supposed to build the fine arts center.

In February, San Benito CISD issued a statement saying they ordered construction to stop after staff noticed "discrepancies" in the foundation and the support structure of the buildings.

That's the reason the district is now looking for a new contractor. The two projects were voter-approved at $40 million.