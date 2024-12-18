San Benito CISD school bus involved in minor traffic accident
A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District school bus was involved in a minor traffic accident on West Luz Avenue off U.S. Highway 281.
The district wrote on their Facebook page that the San Benito CISD Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and district administrators, responded to the accident to assess the situation.
Students and staff were aboard the bus and no injuries were reported. After further safety evaluations, they were all allowed to proceed with the designated route, according to the district.
