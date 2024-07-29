San Benito CISD undergoes active shooter training
San Benito Consolidated Independent School District underwent training for an active shooter threat.
The training took place at Dr. Raul Garza Jr. Steam Academy on Monday.
Agencies who participated included San Benito CISD Police Department, the San Benito Police Department, San Benito Fire Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Cameron County Emergency Management, South Texas EMS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
During the exercise, first responders acted as if an actual threat was taking place.
