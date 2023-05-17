San Benito High School principal placed on paid administrative leave

Just days before graduation, the San Benito High School principal was placed on administrative leave.

San Benito High School principal Marcus C. Ysasi was placed on paid administrative leave, the district announced in a statement sent out on Tuesday, May 16.

The district won’t make any further comments regarding Ysasi’s employment status as it is a personnel matter, the district stated.

Read the full statement from the district below:

“The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is hereby confirming that San Benito High School principal Marcus C. Ysasi has been placed on paid administrative leave.

As a matter of public interest, it is important to note that any/all personnel matters are guided by applicable District policies and procedures. The District also ensures not only privacy for all employees but also a confidential, accurate, and thorough inquiry of any/all personnel matters.

The District does not comment on personnel matters; therefore, no further comment will be made regarding Mr. Ysasi’s employment status.”