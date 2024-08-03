San Benito man arrested after trash fire burns mobile home and several vehicles

A 44-year-old man was charged with arson after a trash fire got out of control and damaged nearby property, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Bent Tree Avenue Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. where they found a mobile home and several vehicles on fire, a news release stated.

At the scene, deputies made contact with Juan Gomez, the resident of the property where the fire originated, according to the release.

“Gomez confessed… that he was burning trash and the fire got out of control,” the release stated.

Neighbors told deputies this was not the first time Gomez was burning trash and the fire got out of control.

Gomez remains in custody pending his arraignment.