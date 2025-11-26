San Benito police detain 15 people following vehicle pursuit
Fifteen people were detained Wednesday following a police chase in San Benito, according to a news release.
The individuals are believed to be in the country “without authorization,” the city said in the release.
According to the release, officers with the San Benito Police Department assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents in a pursuit of a vehicle that ended near FM 732 and U.S. Business 77.
“When the vehicle, a tan Chevy Tahoe, came to a stop, several occupants exited and ran into a warehouse at a nearby utility trailer business,” the release added. “Officers then detained 15 individuals.”
No officers or civilians were injured during the chase, and the investigation has been turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
