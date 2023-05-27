San Benito Shuts Out Hornets To Advance To State Tourney

CORPUS CHRISTI -For third time in program history the San Benito Greyhounds are headed to the state softball tournament. The Hounds completed the sweet of the Hornets of San Antonio East Central with a 2-0 win at Cabaniss Field to send the 2023 edition of the Hounds to Austin for the state semifinals where they will face Bridgeland on Friday afternoon.

Emily Delgado pitched a complete game shutout and the Hounds took advantage of a paid of Hornet errors to pick up their runs.

This trip to state is the third for Greyhounds head coach Elias Martinez in his second stint in San Benito. The 'Hounds also got there in 2013 and 2015

