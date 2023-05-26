San Benito Softball One WIn From State Tourney; Beat Hornets 11-1

BEEVILLE - The furious run through the postseason by the Lady Greyhounds of San Benito continued on Thursday, scoring six runs in the first two innings and winning their fifth game of the postseason by the 10-run rule, knocking off the Hornets of San Antonio East Central in game one of the 6A Regional Final 11-1 at Beeville High School.

The win puts the Lady Hounds one win away from their 3rd appearance in the softball state tournament as they lead the Hornets in the best-of-three series 1-0. Thursday's win improves San Benito's postseason record to 8-2 and 38-5 overall.

Hounds started the game off with three runs in the first, after loading the bases Amira Rodriguez continued her postseason tear offensively with an RBI single to score the 'Hounds' first two runs.

The Hornets scored a run in the bottom of the first to get within two on an RBI hit from Izzy Estrada.

The Hounds added more in the second, with two runners on Emily Delgado hit a bloop single to left to get two more runs across to increase the lead to 5-1.

Kylie Sanchez added a double to left to make it 6-1 San Benito after two.

The Greyhounds would get 11 runs across by the 5th inning and then silenced the Hornet bats 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 5th to end the game.

The series will move to the Cabaniss Sports Complex in Corpus Christi on Friday for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6pm.