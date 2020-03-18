San Juan church to livestream services in effort to slow COVID-19 spread

SAN JUAN – The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced Wednesday the suspension of masses until further notice. Some churches had implemented precautionary measures to protect members of their congregation from possibly getting sick in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Members of a San Juan church had called on to their leaders with concerns about how services are expected to continue.

Hidalgo County issued a disaster declaration Tuesday, limiting public gathering to less than 50 people. It’s impacting several shops, restaurants and churches.

Pastor Juan Palma of Templo Biblico Palabra Viviente believes he has a solution. Every church service will be livestreamed on social media.

