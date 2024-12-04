San Juan gang member sentenced for possessing grenades, firearm

A "self-admitted" member of the Westside gang has been sentenced for being in possession of "destructive devices and utilizing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity," according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Hamdani said 26-year-old Jamez Aaron Sandoval, of San Juan, pleaded guilty on September 19. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

During Sandoval's hearing, the court learned of his attempt to make a homemade grenade, carried a firearm during a grenade transaction and recorded himself firing fully automatic weapons, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said the judge also noted that Sandoval "promoted violence" with his post on social media that showed an individual firing a weapon equipped with a machine gun conversion device towards law enforcement.

Authorities arrested Sandoval on August 1 after he purchased two grenade-style destructive devices from an ATF undercover agent, according to Hamdani. Law enforcement also conducted a search of his residence where they found cocaine, marijuana, "drug dealing paraphernalia" and firearms.

Hamdani said Sandoval previously sold law enforcement machine gun conversion devices before asking to purchase the grenades. Further investigation also revealed Sandoval used a firearm found in the residence during drug trafficking activities.

Sandoval will remain in custody pending his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.