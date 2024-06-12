San Juan Hotel listed as endangered by preservation organization

San Juan city leaders continues weighing their options regarding a historic hotel.

During a May city council meeting, council members discussed demolishing the San Juan Hotel and turning it into an event and conference center.

READ MORE: San Juan city leaders discuss demolishing historic hotel

The talks of demolishing it is why the non-profit organization Preservation Texas listed the San Juan Hotel as one of the most endangered places in Texas.

Preservation Texas says there are options for the city if those choose to preserve the hotel. The options include applying for grants to help alleviate costs, and leasing the hotel to a nonprofit who could then apply for tax credits.

RELATED STORY: Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City on list of most-at-risk historical sites in Texas

Channel 5 News spoke with San Juan officials, who said they are aware of the options.

City council members will decide on moving forward or not with the demolishing at a future meeting.

Watch the video above for the full story.