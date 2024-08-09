San Juan man sentenced to 6 years in fatal hit and run crash

Manuel Canchola. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A San Juan man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a fatal crash in Pharr that killed a pedestrian in 2022, court records show.

Manuel Canchola, 21, was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of accident involving death after taking a plea deal in his role in the fatal crash.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street on Nov. 24, 2022, where they found 54-year-old Gilberto Delgado lying on the roadway.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored passenger car strike Delgado before fleeing the scene. An indictment identified Canchola as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Canchola turned himself to police on Nov. 26, 2022.

Court records show Canchola is receiving 621 days of jail credit toward his sentencing.

A second individual, Natalie Monique Carreon, also turned herself in to police in connection with the crash and was charged with failure to report a felony resulting in death.

Court records show Carreon has a hearing set for Aug. 22.