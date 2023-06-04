San Juan police arrest two juveniles for park vandalism
San Juan police arrested two middle school boys who destroyed a local park.
The incident occurred over a week ago and the estimated damage was more than $25,000.
"It was already a lot. I mean, they broke the glass from the refrigerators, they broke the cash registers. I mean, they broke anything they could find," San Juan Interim-Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said. "Everything, everything you could think of, was damaged with a sledgehammer and a hammer. Sinks, commodes, water pipes."
Police say the damage has left a lasting impact.
The two arrested juveniles are between 11 and 14 years old. They broke into the concession stands and restrooms, causing destruction with a sledgehammer and a hammer.
Police say all the damage happened in an estimated 30-minute window.
According to San Juan police, the two middle school students were released from the juvenile detention center, pending further court hearings.
