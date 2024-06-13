x

San Perlita Volunteer Fire Department expanding fire station

San Perlita's fire station is getting a facelift thanks to a $350,000 grant.

The fire station currently houses the department’s two brush trucks and other equipment.

The grant is helping pay for a 1,500 square-foot extension of the building to add showers, sleeping areas, a kitchen and a meeting area for its eight volunteer firefighters.

“They’re actually excited there are going to have a place with air conditioning,” San Perlita Mayor and Fire Chief George Guadiana said. 

Guadiana said the structure should be up within 60 days. 

