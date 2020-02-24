Sanders' 2016 movement now has political machine to push it

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Bernie Sanders and his top advisers entered the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary convinced he was a front-runner. They believed the political insurgency flag he planted in 2016 was still flying and that his strong stances on climate change, canceling student debt and providing universal health care would reignite strong support among young voters. But most of all they were convinced that the Vermont senator's small-dollar fundraising model meant he'd consistently have the resources they weren't sure they could count on when he was a political unknown nationally. Unlike 2016, this time Sanders' movement would have a political machine to propel it.

