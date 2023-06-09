x

Santa Rosa Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

1 hour 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, June 09 2023 Jun 9, 2023 June 09, 2023 1:48 PM June 09, 2023 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

SANTA ROSA, TEXAS -- The conversation surrounding small school basketball always centers around two programs over the last decade plus-- Santa Rosa and San Perlita. Nate Garza has been named the new head basketball coach at Santa Rosa... after eight seasons leading San Perlita. 

He knows the expectations are high...stepping into a highly-esteemed program like Santa Rosa... who's won 19 district championships in the last 25 years and have made five state tournament appearances in program history.

Watch the video above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days