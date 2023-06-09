Santa Rosa Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

SANTA ROSA, TEXAS -- The conversation surrounding small school basketball always centers around two programs over the last decade plus-- Santa Rosa and San Perlita. Nate Garza has been named the new head basketball coach at Santa Rosa... after eight seasons leading San Perlita.

He knows the expectations are high...stepping into a highly-esteemed program like Santa Rosa... who's won 19 district championships in the last 25 years and have made five state tournament appearances in program history.

