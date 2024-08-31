Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Former Mercedes city attorney avoids prison in federal theft case
-
18-year-old Rio Hondo resident killed in two-vehicle crash
-
DPS vehicle pursuit ends in crash in Edinburg, hospitalizing four people; suspect...
-
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment