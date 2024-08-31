x

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
3 hours 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, August 31 2024 Aug 31, 2024 August 31, 2024 11:44 AM August 31, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days