School board names finalist to replace outgoing South Texas ISD superintendent
The South Texas Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Sandra Garza Ochoa as the finalist for superintendent, according to a news release.
The board made the announcement at its Tuesday meeting. Ochoa currently serves as superintendent in Edcouch-Elsa ISD, a position she received in 2025.
By law, the board must wait 21 days before voting to hire her. The vote is scheduled for April 29, 2026.
Ochoa would replace outgoing Superintendent Dr. Marco Antonio Lara Jr.
Ochoa was selected as a finalist following a nationwide search that started in November 2025. Community feedback was used to evaluate applicants, the news release stated.
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