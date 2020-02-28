Schools, businesses closed after Houston water main break
HOUSTON (AP) - Schools and businesses in Houston remain closed and a boil order is in effect for parts of the city after a water pipe ruptured and flooded a freeway. The water main burst open Thursday at a plant that supplies water to about half of the city. Flash flooding from the water main break submerged vehicles on a highway that circles the city. No one was injured and the highway reopened early Friday. Officials say the break happened while a contractor was trying to repair a leak.
