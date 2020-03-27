Schools may be closed, but Rio Grande Valley districts continue feeding students

While schools across the Rio Grande Valley remain closed, many districts are still feeding students.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District offers curbside meal service, allowing parents to pick up nutritious meals for their children.

"With the situation that we have going on at the stores, where there's no milk, there's no egg and there's no food, at least here at the schools we can ensure that our kids have a good meal," said Edinburg parent Ivette Garcia.

The district serves two meals per day per child and provides additional meals on Fridays.

"We want to make sure that no child goes hungry during this coronavirus pandemic. Our goal is to make sure to feed these children," said district spokesman Romeo Cantu. "We have the food, so let's distribute it to them and make them feel safe at home. At least by having the nutrition that they need."

The Edinburg school district list meal pickup locations and menus on its website.