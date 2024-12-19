Sea Turtle Inc. has had record year for sea turtle hospitalizations

The current year has been a record for turtle hospitalizations at Sea Turtle Inc.

"2024 has been a challenging year," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

They've had 95 this year alone. Caretakers say a lot of the injuries were caused by people who either hit the turtles with boats or left trash and hooks behind.

The jetties are also a factor.

"When they get there to eat as the tide starts coming in, they can get shoved down into the cracks of the jetty and get stuck there. Without intervention, they can stay there and drown," Knight said.

Sea Turtle Inc. expects to open a new hospital by late February or early March.