Sea turtle nesting season underway at South Padre Island

Nesting season for Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles is underway at South Padre Island and with summer almost here, many Rio Grande Valley residents will be heading to the island.

CEO of Sea Turtle Inc. Wendy Knight speaks with Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa on what people should know and do if they see a sea turtle nest and the conservation efforts Sea Turtle Inc. is doing.

Anyone who sees a sea turtle or a nest should call the emergency hotline at 956-243-4361.

