Sea turtle nesting season underway at South Padre Island
Nesting season for Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles is underway at South Padre Island and with summer almost here, many Rio Grande Valley residents will be heading to the island.
CEO of Sea Turtle Inc. Wendy Knight speaks with Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa on what people should know and do if they see a sea turtle nest and the conservation efforts Sea Turtle Inc. is doing.
Anyone who sees a sea turtle or a nest should call the emergency hotline at 956-243-4361.
For more information, visit the Sea Turtle Inc. website.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Lana, the Shepherd mix
-
Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health Systems to hold diabetes awareness...
-
Sea turtle nesting season underway at South Padre Island
-
Team Mario in Pharr helps raise awareness, promote acceptance for autism
-
Brownsville Veterans International Bridge expansion to enhance border trade, build economy