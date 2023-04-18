Second launch attempt for SpaceX's Starship rocket aimed for Thursday

With Monday morning's rocket launch scrubbed, SpaceX announced on its website the second attempt is expected to take place on Thursday, April 20.

That day is the original day Elon Musk was aiming for, until then the Starship rocket remains grounded.

SpaceX scrubbed Monday's launch with just minutes left on the countdown clock.

In a tweet, Musk said a pressurant valve froze, and thawing it could take 48 hours. Musk added that the SpaceX crew learned a lot about what happened while getting ready for the launch, which is now being called a dress rehearsal.

Once the Starship takes flight, it will complete a nearly one full lap of the planet, ending with a splashdown off of Hawaii.

