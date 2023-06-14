Second Valley resident killed by fungal meningitis outbreak, Cameron County health authority says

A second Rio Grande Valley resident died as a result of a fungal meningitis outbreak at two clinics in Matamoros, located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, according to Cameron County’s top doctor.

A total of four people died as a result of the outbreak linked to cosmetic surgeries across the border.

The latest death is a Cameron County woman in her 20s who died in the first week of June, according to Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo,

The first death linked to the outbreak was a Cameron County resident in her 50s who died last month when the outbreak was initially reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fourth death reported in connection to Matamoros meningitis outbreak

Both patients had been hospitalized.

“What seems to be happening with this meningitis is that the patients are getting brain aneurysms, so they're getting a problem with the blood vessels in their brain that can cause them to bleed into their brain,” Dr. Castillo explained.

The outbreaks were linked to cosmetic surgeries at the River Side Surgical Center and the Clinica K3. Both were closed a month ago.

Doctors say anyone who had surgery at either of those clinics this year should get tested for fungal meningitis, even if you don’t have symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck and nausea.