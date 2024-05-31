Senator Cornyn tours new children’s hospital in Edinburg

Sen. John Cornyn was in Edinburg on Thursday getting a tour of the new Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The $100 million, eight-story hospital opened earlier this month. It is the fifth designated, freestanding children's hospital in Texas.

The hospital has 119 beds and more than 700 employees, according to a news release.

“In just a few short weeks since opening our doors, Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley has impacted the lives of hundreds of children and families,” hospital president Matthew Wolthoff stated in the news release.

The hospital offers acute pediatric specialty care year-round, regardless of ability to pay.