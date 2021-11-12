Sharyland High School temporarily put on lockdown, Mission police investigating

Sharyland High School was temporarily put on lockdown Friday morning after the district received rumors of a possible weapon on site, according to Sharyland ISD Superintendent Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri and Art Flores, a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department.

The lockdown has since been lifted, Flores said.

In a letter posted to the district's Facebook page, Vidaurri says the district was made aware of rumors of a possible weapon on site of Sharyland High School.

District officials contacted the Mission Police Department, who continues to investigate.

The incident affected students and staff at Sharyland High School, Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy and SISD Central Office.

The district says it's working with officials to conduct a full investigation and asked parents to discuss the day's events with your child to emphasize the seriousness of the issue.

An unrelated power outage also affected the campus.