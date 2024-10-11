Sharyland ISD school bus involved in minor accident
A Sharyland Independent School District bus was involved in a minor accident on Friday morning.
District administration said the accident occurred near the intersection of Glasscock Road and Griffin Parkway.
They said all students onboard were safe with no injuries and were assessed by police and fire personnel on the scene.
Administration said the students are safely at school.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
