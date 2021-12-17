x

Shelters open ahead of cold weather

Shelters in the Valley are getting ready for the big chill.

Inclement weather procedures are enacted in shelters as soon as temperatures drop below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning I.D.s won’t be required to enter shelters and nobody will be turned away.

Shelters open include:

CAMERON COUNTY

  • Loaves and Fishes
    • 514 South E. Street in Harlingen
    • 956-423-1014
  • Ozanam Center
    • 656 N. Minnesota Ave. in Brownsville
    • 956-831-6331

HIDALGO COUNTY

The Salvation Army

  •     1600 N 23rd St. in McAllen
  • 956-682-1468

The list will be updated as more shelters announce they are opening. 

