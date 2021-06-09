Sheriff: Man arrested in Cameron Park homicide investigation
Cameron County authorities served an arrest warrant on Monday that stemmed from a homicide in Cameron Park last month, according to Sheriff Eric Garza.
In a social media post made Tuesday, Garza said Rogelio Mendiola was arrested in connection to the death of Genaro Gomez Castillo, whose body was found on May 21.
Authorities say Mendiola played a part in the death of Castillo; his arrest is the second one made in the ongoing investigation.
