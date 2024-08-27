Sheriff’s office: Injured man found with blood on his body in Cameron Park, investigation underway

KRGV photo

An investigation is underway after an injured man was found with blood on his body, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found Tuesday at around 8:37 a.m. at the 2400 block of Delia Avenue in rural Brownsville, according to a news release.

The man had injuries on his left arm and blood on his arms and body, the release stated. The unidentified man was being helped by a “concerned” citizen and was hospitalized for further treatment.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office learned the incident occurred at the 2200 block of Delia Avenue, the release added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.